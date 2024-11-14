How to watch today's Ireland vs Finland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ireland will take on Finland in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.
Both teams must improve their form as they have struggled for wins in the group stage. Ireland are third, behind Greece and England, with just one win from four games. Finland's form has been worse, as they have lost all their four games so far.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Ireland vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Viaplay YouTube in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Ireland vs Finland kick-off time
|Date:
|November 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Aviva Stadium
The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Ireland team news
The Republic of Ireland will miss captain Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, and Adam Idah, all ruled out due to injuries.
Robbie Brady and Chiedozie Ogbene are also sidelined and unavailable for selection.
Republic of Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales, Manning; Cullen, Knight; Johnston, Szmodics; Parrott, Ferguson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary
|Defenders:
|O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness
|Midfielders:
|Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor
|Forwards:
|Parrott, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer
Finland team news
For Finland, Fredrik Jensen, Adam Stahl, Tomas Galvez, Leo Vaisanen, Leo Walta, and Topi Keskinen are absent from the squad, despite being part of last month’s senior lineup.
Having lost all four of their games in the group so far, they will be desperate to claim at least a point.
Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Pelota, Kamara; Antman, Pohjanpalo, Lod.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen
|Defenders:
|Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen
|Midfielders:
|Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen
|Forwards:
|Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/10/24
|Finland 1 - 2 Republic of Ireland
|Nations League
|14/10/20
|Finland 1 - 0 Republic of Ireland
|Nations League
|06/09/20
|Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Finland
|Nations League
|21/08/02
|Finland 0 - 3 Republic of Ireland
|Friendly
|15/11/00
|Republic of Ireland 3 - 0 Finland
|Friendly