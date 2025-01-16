How to watch today's Ipswich vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will take on Brighton in the Premier League at the Portman Road on Thursday.

Brighton were on a run of four back-to-back draws but finally managed to end that run in style, with a 4-0 win over Norwich in the FA Cup. They will be hoping to keep that momentum going in the league as well.

Trying to stop 11th-placed Brighton will be Ipswich's task but they are struggling down in 18th place.

How to watch Ipswich vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Ipswich vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich will be missing Omari Hutchinson for the next two matches due to a groin injury sustained last week.

Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Chaplin and Axel Tuanzebe remain unavailable for the hosts.

Brighton team news

Brighton continues to grapple with a significant injury list, with Joao Pedro recently added after rolling his ankle in training.

Defensive options Lewis Dunk and Tariq Lamptey are expected to be available after recovering from minor knocks and illness, respectively.

Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh will undergo late fitness tests following minor injuries sustained against Norwich.

Jack Hinshelwood, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, and likely Diego Gomez are all unavailable for selection.

