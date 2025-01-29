How to watch today's Inter vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Monaco in the Champions League at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter are fourth in the standings, having won five out of their even games so far in the European competition.

Tenth-placed Monaco will be hoping they can pick up what could be a third straight win across all competitions in this mid-week fixture.

How to watch Inter vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Monaco kick-off time

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter are taking a cautious approach with Yann Bisseck following his return to the matchday squad after injury.

However, they will be missing their joint-top scorer in the Champions League, Hakan Calhanoglu, due to a calf injury.

Joaquin Correa and Francesco Acerbi are also unavailable due to injuries.

Monaco team news

Monaco's main injury concerns are in attack, with Folarin Balogun and George Ilenikhena both expected to be absent.

Recent signing Mika Biereth is ineligible for this match.

