How to watch today's Inter vs Kairat Almaty Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Milan look to extend their spotless Champions League start on Wednesday when they host major underdogs Kairat at San Siro. The Nerazzurri may still feel the sting of last season's heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Even so, they remain one of the most consistent forces in Europe’s top competition.

Inter are one of just five teams to win each of their opening three league-phase matches, having swept aside Ajax, Slavia Prague and Union Saint-Gilloise to edge closer to securing an automatic knockout berth. Alongside Arsenal, they are the only club yet to concede in the competition, taking their remarkable run to 11 clean sheets in their last 12 group or league-phase fixtures.

San Siro has been a fortress. Inter are unbeaten in 17 straight home matches in the Champions League, winning 14 of those. Kairat, meanwhile, have never won a game at this level. Their dramatic penalty shootout win over Celtic in qualifying was a historic moment for the Kazakh club. Since then, reality has hit hard. A 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon was followed by a 5-0 home loss to Real Madrid before they steadied themselves with a goalless draw last time out.

Inter vs Kairat Almaty kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Giuseppe Meazza

The Champions League match between Inter and Kairat Almaty will be played at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

With the fixtures piling up, Cristian Chivu could rotate again. Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi and Denzel Dumfries were rested against Verona, and more changes could follow. One player unlikely to come off the pitch is Lautaro Martinez, who has been unstoppable in Europe. El Toro has scored 11 goals in his last 10 Champions League appearances and will be eager to add to that tally.

Marcus Thuram is back in training and may get limited minutes. Young forwards Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny are expected to compete for the second striker role. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian look set to remain unavailable.

Kairat Almaty team news

Kairat are without attacking pair Joao Paulo and Elder Santana, both of whom were left off the Champions League squad list. Edmilson, who scored against Sporting, is also a slight doubt. With those absences, Chelsea-bound talent Dastan Satpaev is likely to lead the line, working alongside Portuguese playmaker Jorginho.

