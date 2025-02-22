How to watch today's Inter vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Saturday.

Inter are only two points behind league leaders Napoli but have lost their last game, against Juventus. They will be confident of bouncing back with a strong performance this weekend.

Genoa are 11th in the standings and will find it difficult to tackle Inter's challenge away from home.

How to watch Inter vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Inter vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi has a fully fit squad at his disposal and may opt to rotate his lineup this weekend.

Marcus Thuram, now fully recovered, is expected to return to Inter's starting XI, likely replacing Mehdi Taremi, who has struggled for form in recent outings.

Genoa team news

For the visitors, former Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti will lead the attack, having claimed six 'Player of the Match' awards in Serie A this season.

Patrick Vieira will be without several key players though, as Honest Ahanor, Morten Thorsby, Milan Badelj, and Vitinha remain sidelined.

