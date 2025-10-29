How to watch today's Inter vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The first midweek round of the 2025-26 Serie A season is here, with three nights packed full of fixtures that promise to shake things up at both ends of the table.

Inter Milan were cruising as Italy's hottest side before Napoli snapped their seven-game winning streak, leaving Christian Chivu's men eager to prove that one setback won't derail their title charge. With their attack firing on all cylinders, Inter will once again rely on their frontline to rediscover that winning rhythm when Fiorentina come calling at San Siro.

For Fiorentina, the wait for a first league win drags on, but there were encouraging signs in their dramatic draw with Bologna at the weekend—particularly in the sharp display of Moise Kean, who bagged a crucial late equaliser.

Inter vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Wednesday, October 29, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter, meanwhile, are still without Marcus Thuram, who continues to recover from a hamstring injury and won't be fit in time for Wednesday’s clash. That means Ange-Yoan Bonny, who’s been in scintillating form with five goal involvements in his last three Serie A appearances, could get the nod to partner skipper Lautaro Martinez up front. Alternatively, Francesco Pio Esposito could be handed another chance to impress.

In midfield, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's thigh problem—picked up in the loss to Napoli after conceding a penalty—may force Chivu into a reshuffle. Given the congested schedule ahead of the international break, a bit of rotation across the squad seems inevitable.

Fiorentina team news

As for Fiorentina, under-pressure boss Stefano Pioli is expected to roll out his strongest possible lineup as he fights to steady the ship. Up top, Kean is likely to be joined by either Albert Gudmundsson or Roberto Piccoli, with former Inter forward Edin Dzeko providing experience from the bench.

The Viola will be missing Tariq Lamptey and Christian Kouame, though there’s positive news on the latter—he's finally back in full training after a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury.

