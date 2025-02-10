How to watch today's Inter vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

These two sides faced off as recently as Thursday in a rescheduled clash, where Fiorentina stunned Internazionale with a commanding 3-0 victory in Florence.

Inter had the opportunity to climb to the top of the Serie A standings on goal difference, but they squandered that chance with a humbling defeat. The fixture had to be rearranged due to the shocking cardiac arrest suffered by Edoardo Bove in the original meeting back in November.

The Nerazzurri were also unable to claim all three points in last week’s Derby della Madonnina, settling for a 1-1 draw against AC Milan at San Siro. Before their defeat to Fiorentina, their only loss across all competitions this season had come at the hands of their city rivals.

Raffaele Palladino had La Viola dreaming of a title push before Christmas, but a rocky stretch of form saw those aspirations fade. However, their recent upturn in performances continued with an impressive win over Inter, courtesy of a brace from Moise Kean and a goal from Luca Ranieri.

That triumph followed back-to-back 2-1 wins over Lazio and Genoa, marking a three-game winning streak—a remarkable turnaround after enduring a barren run of seven matches without victory across all competitions.

Inter vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A match between Inter and Fiorentina will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Monday, February 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Still reeling from their humbling 3-0 defeat to Fiorentina on Thursday, Inter will be eager to set the record straight. The clash, initially abandoned before resuming in the 15th minute, turned into a nightmare for Simone Inzaghi's men, who now find themselves three points adrift of league leaders Napoli.

A disallowed goal from Carlos Augusto ruled offside, only added to their misery, and their second-half display was nothing short of dreadful. With another fixture just 72 hours later, Inter have a quick chance to right the ship.

While injuries aren't a major concern, Francesco Acerbi is expected to replace Yann Bisseck in defence. Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries, who couldn't serve his suspension at the Artemio Franchi due to the match's rescheduling, will now be unavailable. Despite the disappointing result, Inzaghi is unlikely to tweak the rest of his preferred starting eleven.

Fiorentina team news

Moise Kean and company put on one of their finest performances of the season, dismantling a formidable Inter side with a stunning second-half display. Kean, who bagged a brace, now sits on 15 goals, just one behind leading scorer Mateo Retegui.

Raffaele Palladino's side dominated in all areas and kept Inter quiet after the break. While their Scudetto hopes remain slim, they are firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish. A disciple of Gian Piero Gasperini, Palladino initially deployed a back three but found his best results using a 4-2-3-1 setup. A brief return to a three-man defence coincided with a rough patch, but the back four returned in emphatic fashion against Inter and is likely to remain.

The Viola boss is expected to stick with the same lineup after such a commanding performance. However, he will have to make do without Pablo Mari, Cher Ndour, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Michael Folorunsho, who remain sidelined.

