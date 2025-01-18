How to watch today's Inter vs Empoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a frustrating midweek draw at home, Inter Milan will look to get back on track Sunday as they host Empoli at San Siro.

The reigning Serie A champions missed an opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Napoli, gaining just a single point after a lackluster second-half performance allowed Bologna to salvage a 2-2 draw. With the Scudetto race shaping up as a three-way battle, Simone Inzaghi's men are eager to avoid further slip-ups.

Empoli, meanwhile, arrive in poor form, managing only one point from their last five outings. Their latest setback came in the form of a 3-1 defeat to Lecce, leaving them desperate to reverse their fortunes.

How to watch Inter vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and Bet365 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter vs Empoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday, January 19, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

On a brighter note for Inter, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return to action, while experienced defender Francesco Acerbi could make the bench after recovering from a long-term injury. However, the Nerazzurri remain without Yann Bisseck, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Joaquin Correa, all sidelined with thigh injuries. In addition, wantaway midfielder Davide Frattesi has been training individually as he deals with a muscular issue.

Given their packed schedule, Inter may shuffle the deck to manage player workloads ahead of a Champions League trip to Prague. Despite potential rotations, captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to lead the line. The inconsistent forward, nicknamed 'El Toro,' will aim to net in consecutive home league games for the first time since February.

Empoli team news

On the other side, Empoli's attack will feature Lorenzo Colombo, on loan from Milan, alongside Sebastiano Esposito, who is currently on loan from Inter. Esposito, once a bright prospect for the Nerazzurri, scored his first Serie A goal in the 2019-20 season, becoming the club’s second-youngest scorer in history. This season, he has been prolific on the road, scoring six away goals—tied with Atalanta's Mateo Retegui for the most in the league—and will aim to impress on his return to the San Siro.

Goalkeeper Devis Vasquez could reclaim his spot between the posts after being unexpectedly benched against Lecce. However, Empoli will be without Tino Anjorin and Ola Solbakken, who join long-term absentees Pietro Pellegri, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, and Tyronne Ebuehi on the sidelines.

