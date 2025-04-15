How to watch today's Inter vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Milan welcome Bayern Munich to the San Siro on Wednesday night for the decisive second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, holding a slender one-goal edge after a dramatic 2-1 win in Bavaria.

In the first leg, Bayern were left ruing missed opportunities, none bigger than Harry Kane striking the post, before Lautaro Martinez punished them at the other end with a sensational trivela finish from a Marcus Thuram assist.

Though Thomas Muller pulled the hosts level in the 85th minute, Davide Frattesi capped off a flowing Inter move minutes later, handing the Italian giants a late and crucial away victory. While a single-goal deficit isn't uncharted territory for a side as attack-minded as Bayern, they'll have to sharpen up in front of goal to breach an Inter backline that's been rock-solid throughout the campaign.

Simone Inzaghi's men return to Milan in buoyant mood, not only with the advantage from Munich but also fresh off a commanding 3-1 league win over Cagliari that kept them at the top of Serie A.

Bayern, on the other hand, followed up their European setback with a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund. While they remain six points clear atop the Bundesliga, an early Champions League exit could leave the domestic title as their only silverware this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Inter will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Inter vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between Inter and Bayern Munich will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, April 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Denzel Dumfries may be fit in time to feature after missing the first leg, though Stefan de Vrij remains doubtful. Inzaghi could stick with the same starting XI that found success at the Allianz Arena.

Lautaro Martinez is in red-hot European form, scoring in each of his last four Champions League outings, including a hat-trick in the group-stage finale against Monaco, and with 11 goals in Serie A this term, he remains a major threat.

Bayern Munich team news

For Bayern, Manuel Neuer is expected to return between the sticks after Jonas Urbig deputized in the first leg. However, Alphonso Davies has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, and Dayot Upamecano is also sidelined until the summer.

Vincent Kompany will be looking for a response from his squad but may resist wholesale changes, backing his current group to rise to the occasion in Milan.

