How to watch today's Inter vs Barcelona Champions League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday.

These two teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg and will be confident of delivering another thrilling contest in the penultimate round before the grand finale.

How to watch Inter vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Barcelona kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Giuseppe Meazza

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter are expected to be without leading scorer Lautaro Martinez for the second leg following a hamstring injury picked up in the first meeting, with Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic likely to step in up front.

Benjamin Pavard is also unavailable, while Hakan Calhanoglu returns after serving a domestic suspension.

Barcelona team news

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick rotated his squad over the weekend with this clash and an upcoming El Clasico in mind, handing Marc-Andre ter Stegen his first start since recovering from injury.

Jules Kounde remains sidelined, but Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde are nearing full fitness and could feature from the bench.

