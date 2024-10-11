How to watch today's Iceland vs Wales Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Iceland will take on Wales in their third group game of the UEFA Nations League at the Laugardalsvoellur on Friday.
Turkey are at the top of the group standings but share the same tally of points as that of Wales. The visitors in this clash will be hoping they can not only win but also improve their goal difference.
Victor Palsson's goal wasn't enough for Iceland in their last outing, which ended up as a 2-1 victory for Turkey. They will be hoping to pull off an upset in this third fixture.
How to watch Iceland vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on BBC and S4C in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Iceland vs Wales kick-off time
|Date:
|October 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.45pm BST
|Venue:
|Laugardalsvoellur
The match will be played at the Laugardalsvoellur on Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Iceland team news
Iceland defender Sverrir Ingi Ingason has rejoined the senior squad after missing last month's international break due to injury.
After a long hiatus from football, 35-year-old Gylfi Sigurdsson has returned to the pitch and is expected to retain his role in the midfield.
Iceland possible starting lineup: Valdimarsson; Sampsted, Hermansson, Ingason, Finnsson; Anderson, Gudmundsson, Thordarson, Thorsteinsson; Sigurdsson; Oksarsson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ólafsson, Valdimarsson, Gunnarsson
|Defenders:
|Sampsted, Friðriksson, Pálsson, Hermannsson, Finnsson, Tómasson, Grétarsson
|Midfielders:
|Magnússon, Guðmundsson, Sigurðsson, Sigurðsson, Willumsson, Þórðarson, Anderson, Jóhannesson, Traustason, Ellertsson
|Forwards:
|Óskarsson, Þorsteinsson, Guðjohnsen
Wales team news
For Wales, 34-year-old Joe Allen has come out of retirement and returned to the national team.
Rhys Norrington-Davies has also been called up for the first time in over two years after recovering from injury.
David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead, and Wes Burns return after missing last month's international matches. However, Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu are sidelined with injuries.
Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Wilson, Allen, Cooper, Koumas; Johnson; Moore
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ward, Darlow, Davies
|Defenders:
|Williams, Davies, Rodon, Roberts, Mepham, Cabango
|Midfielders:
|Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Koumas, Beck, James, Thomas, Colwill, Crew, Sheehan, Cooper, Allen
|Forwards:
|Johnson, Moore, Matondo, Harris, Cullen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/03/14
|Wales 3 - 1 Iceland
|Friendly
|29/05/08
|Iceland 0 - 1 Wales
|Friendly
|01/05/91
|Wales 1 - 0 Iceland
|Friendly
|14/11/84
|Wales 2 - 1 Iceland
|World Cup qualifier
|12/09/84
|Iceland 1 - 0 Wales
|World Cup qualifier