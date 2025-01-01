How to watch today's Hull City vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Hull and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news

Hull City, buoyed by a crucial win to close out 2024, will look to carry their newfound momentum into a challenging New Year's Day encounter with playoff hopefuls Middlesbrough.

After a Boxing Day setback against Preston, Hull bounced back in style on their return to Lancashire, narrowly defeating Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park to climb out of the Championship relegation zone.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, boast an impressive record in their first fixture of the year, having suffered only one loss in their past 11 New Year’s openers—a defeat to Coventry City exactly a year ago.

With a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture back in November, Boro are eyeing a league double over Hull for the second time in three campaigns, having achieved the feat in the 2022-23 season. However, last term they could only muster a single point from their two meetings with the Tigers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hull vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

The Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough will be played at MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hull team news

Manager Ruben Selles is likely to stick with the same starting XI that secured a hard-fought win and a clean sheet against Blackburn.

Hull’s injury woes persist, with Kasey Palmer sidelined until February. He joins a lengthy list of absentees, including Carl Rushworth, Charlie Hughes, Oscar Zambrano, Liam Millar, Mohamed Belloumi, and Ryan Giles—though the latter could make a late return from a hamstring issue. Leading the line will be four-goal striker Joao Pedro, who previously earned an international cap for Italy during his prolific spell with Cagliari.

Middlesbrough team news

For Middlesbrough, top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath, with nine league goals to his name, will spearhead the attack, supported by Finn Azaz and Scotland’s rising star Ben Doak.

In the goalkeeper department, Boro are short-handed as academy product Sol Brynn faces a three-month layoff after dislocating his shoulder on Boxing Day, while Seny Dieng remains sidelined with a hip flexor injury. As a result, third-choice stopper Tom Glover is expected to feature again.

The visitors also contend with the absences of Luke Ayling, George Edmundson, Aidan Morris, Tommy Conway, and Jonny Howson due to injuries. However, Rav van den Berg is available for selection after serving a suspension.

