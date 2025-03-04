How to watch today's Huddersfield vs Wrexham EFL League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Huddersfield and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by just four points in the race for a top-six finish in League One, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham are set to lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors find themselves just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, while their hosts sit in fifth after getting back to winning ways.

Huddersfield snapped a two-game skid with a crucial victory over Stevenage, solidifying their spot in the top six. However, the Terriers now face the challenge of breaking a frustrating six-match winless streak on home turf, which has seen them suffer three defeats.

Meanwhile, Wrexham missed the chance to fully capitalize on Wycombe's setback against Birmingham, as they were held to a home draw by Bolton. Still, the Red Dragons managed to inch within two points of an automatic promotion berth, and a win here—combined with another slip-up from their closest rivals—could see them break into the top two.

How to watch Huddersfield vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Huddersfield vs Wrexham kick-off time

League One - League One John Smith's Stadium

The League One match will be played at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, March 4, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in Mthe UK.

Team news & squads

Huddersfield team news

The team is grappling with a significant injury crisis, with the latest setback being midfielder David Kasumu, who sustained a hamstring injury during the clash with Wigan and was forced to sit out the recent trip to Stevenage. However, some reports suggest he could potentially be fit in time for the showdown against Wrexham.

Apart from the uncertainty surrounding Kasumu, the players who were already sidelined are expected to remain unavailable. This includes Radinio Balker, Rhys Healey, Tom Iorpenda, Herbie Kane, Tom Lees, Mikel Miller, Matthew Pearson, and Danny Ward.

Wrexham team news

In Wrexham's recent outing against Bolton, striker Paul Mullin was left out of the squad entirely. His game time has been significantly reduced in recent weeks, indicating that he may no longer be a key part of the coach’s plans moving forward.

Additionally, Luke Bolton, William Boyle, Callum Burton, Andy Cannon, and Ollie Palmer, who have all been dealing with injuries, are unlikely to make their return just yet.

