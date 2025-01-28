How to watch today's Huddersfield vs Birmingham City League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Huddersfield and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Huddersfield will take on Birmingham in League One at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday.

Birmingham are the league leaders, with a two-point advantage over second-placed Wycombe and two games in hand over their competitors.

The hosts are fourth in the standings but their recent outing was a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Bolton. They will be eager to bounce back but it will be difficult to challenge Birmingham.

How to watch Huddersfield vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Huddersfield vs Birmingham kick-off time

League One - League One John Smith's Stadium

The match will be played at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Huddersfield team news

Huddersfield’s clash with Bolton was further complicated by the first-half withdrawal of key midfielder Ben Wiles. He is doubtful for this clash.

Right-back Ollie Turton is expected to remain unavailable due to a meniscus issue.

Birmingham team news

As for Birmingham, midfielder Tomoki Iwata, sidelined for their last three matches with a training injury, remains a doubt for this encounter.

The visitors will also be without Paik Seung-ho, Willum Willumsson, Emil Hansson, and Lee Buchanan.

