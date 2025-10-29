How to watch today's Hibernian vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hibernian and Rangers are both riding the momentum of recent victories as they square off at Easter Road on Wednesday night in what promises to be a lively Matchday 10 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian have been one of Scottish football’s feel-good stories over the past year. After finishing eighth in 2023-24, David Gray's men stormed to third place last season, earning a shot at European football. However, their continental adventure was short-lived; they were edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Midtjylland in the Europa League qualifiers before narrowly falling 5-4 to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League playoff.

Despite that disappointment, the Edinburgh club have made a promising start to the new campaign, losing just once in their opening nine matches while picking up three wins and five draws. Hibs are coming into this one full of confidence after back-to-back league victories, a commanding 4-0 thrashing of Livingston, followed by a gritty 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

On the other hand, Rangers are starting to find their feet again after a rocky spell. The Gers snapped a four-game winless run last weekend with a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Kilmarnock, a perfect start for new boss Danny Rohl, who replaced Russell Martin following a poor stretch of results that saw the club claim just five wins in 17 matches.

Hibernian vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

This Premiership match will be played at Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, with kick-off at 4:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibs will be without Joe Newell (groin) and Alasana Manneh (hamstring) for at least another few weeks, while Warren O’Hora is a doubt after limping off in the last outing.

Should he miss out, Rocky Kiranga could slot into the back line alongside Grant Hanley and Jack Iredale, with twins Chris and Nicky Cadden expected to occupy the wing-back roles. Up front, the trio of Jamie McGrath, Kieron Bowie, and Thibault Klidje looks set to continue after playing key roles in the club's recent surge.

Rangers team news

As for Rangers, both Dujon Sterling (Achilles) and Rabbi Matondo (unspecified) remain sidelined. Rohl is unlikely to tinker too much with a winning formula, meaning Danilo and Bojan Miovski should once again lead the line.

However, Youssef Chermiti could push for a start after netting his first goal for the club in that win over Kilmarnock. In defense, the trio of James Tavernier, John Souttar, and Derek Cornelius are expected to retain their spots after a solid display last time out.

