How to watch today's Hibernian vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hibernian will take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the Easter Road Stadium on Saturday.

Celtic have only lost one game in the league so far and have a 13-point lead at the top of the standings. They will be sure-fire favourites to win this clash.

Fifth-placed Hibernian are unbeaten in their last five matches but it will need a big display to cause an upset against Celtic this weekend.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 2 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Easter Road Stadium

The match will be played at the Easter Road Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Joe Newell and Marvin Ekpiteta have rejoined full training this week and will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the weekend.

Hibernian will be missing Alasana Manneh, who is serving a suspension, while Hyeokkyu Kwon is unavailable as he cannot feature against his parent club.

Celtic team news

Celtic, meanwhile, will be without James Forrest, as the winger continues to recover from a foot injury that is expected to keep him out until late February.

Midfielder Paulo Bernardo remains sidelined as well, with his return from an ankle problem not anticipated until mid-March.

