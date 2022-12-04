News Matches
WATCH: Henderson silences doubters with cool finish to put England ahead vs Senegal after smart assist from Bellingham

Chris Burton
19:47 GMT 04/12/2022
Jordan Henderson England Senegal 2022 World Cup
Jude Bellingham provided the inspiration that allowed England to take the lead against Senegal, with his powerful run teeing up Jordan Henderson.
  • Liverpool skipper on target in last 16 tie
  • Teenage team-mate teed him up
  • Three Lions had been lacking a spark

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had been lacking a spark during the first half of a last 16 encounter with the reigning champions of Africa, but found a breakthrough in the 38th minute. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham bulldozed his way through the Senegalese defence before squaring for Liverpool skipper Henderson – who had seen questions asked of his place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI – to fire home from close range.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson, aged 32 years and 170 days has become the second-oldest player to score for England at a World Cup finals after Tom Finney, while 19-year-old Bellingham is the youngest player to provide an assist for the Three Lions since 1966.

WHAT NEXT? Shortly after Henderson had found a breakthrough for England, 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane doubled their lead with his first goal of the 2022 finals.

