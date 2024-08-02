How to watch today's Hearts vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts will kickstart their 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign by hosting Rangers at the Tynecastle Park on Saturday.

Hearts finished third in the league standings last season, behind second-placed Rangers. They will be hoping to improve upon that finish whereas Rangers will be hoping they can halt Celtic's title-winning run and deny them a fourth straight Premiership victory.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Tynecastle Park

The match will be played at the Tynecastle Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available on Sky Sports platforms in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Hearts could likely be without injured quartet Beni Baningime, Stephen Kingsley, Finlay Pollock and Calem Nieuwenhof for their season opener.

In positive news, Lawrence Shankland, Zander Clark and Gerald Taylor are all expected to be involved.

Hearts possible XI: Gordon; Oyegoke, Kent, Rowles, Neilson; Tagawa, Spittal, Tait, Dhanda; Boyce, Drammeh.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, Clark, Stewart Defenders: Rowles, Hill, Halkett, Sibbick, Cochrane, Atkinson, Smith, Neilson Midfielders: Kiomourtzoglou, Halliday, Haring, Grant, Forrest, Mackay-Steven, McKay, Ginnelly, Kuol, Snodgrass Forwards: Shankland, Humphrys, Boyce, Oda

Rangers team news

Rangers have significantly revamped their squad during the transfer window, with more changes anticipated in the coming weeks.

Key players such as John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, and Connor Goldson have departed. New additions include Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense, Scotland U21 midfielder Connor Barron from Aberdeen, Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan, and Vaclav Cerny on loan from Wolfsburg.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Nsiala, Tavernier, Balogun, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Dowell, Lawrence, Wright; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Nsiala, Balogun, Yilmaz, Jefte, Fraser, Sterling, Devine, Tavernier Midfielders: Diomande, Barron, Hagi, Dowell, Lowry Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Cortes, Matondo, Wright, McCausland, Danilo, Igamane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/05/24 Hearts 3 - 3 Rangers Premiership 21/04/24 Rangers 2 - 0 Hearts Scottish Cup 24/02/24 Rangers 5 - 0 Hearts Premiership 07/12/23 Hearts 0 - 1 Rangers Premiership 05/11/23 Hearts 1 - 3 Rangers League Cup

Useful links