How to watch today's Hearts vs Dundee Scottish Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Hearts and Dundee FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hearts welcome Dundee to Tynecastle on Friday for a high-stakes quarter-final showdown in the Scottish FA Cup.

The Jambos secured their spot in the last eight after edging past St Mirren on penalties, while Dundee breezed through the previous round with a convincing 4-0 victory over Airdrieonians.

It has been a tale of two halves for Hearts this season. After a woeful start to 2024-25, where they failed to win any of their first 10 games in all competitions, the Edinburgh club has found new life in recent months.

That turnaround has come under Neil Critchley, who replaced Steven Naismith following his dismissal. Under new leadership, the Jambos have looked a far more composed and competitive side heading into this crucial cup fixture.

In contrast, Dundee face an uphill battle. The Dark Blues have endured a turbulent campaign, currently sitting in the relegation playoff spot in the Scottish Premiership. With just seven wins from 29 league outings (seven draws, 15 defeats), Tony Docherty’s men will enter this fixture as heavy underdogs.

Their most recent result—a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone—snapped a five-match losing skid, offering a glimmer of hope ahead of Friday's trip to Tynecastle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Dundee FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Scottish Cup match between Hearts and Dundee FC will be broadcast live on TV on Premier Sports 1, and will be available to stream online live through Premier Sports Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hearts vs Dundee FC kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Tynecastle Park

The Scottish Cup match between Hearts and Dundee FC will be played at the Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Friday, March 7, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hearts team news

Hearts are dealing with a string of injury concerns, with Cameron Devlin (concussion), Craig Halkett (hamstring), Frankie Kent (muscle), Stephen Kingsley (hamstring), and Yan Dhanda (hip) all unlikely to feature. Given that Critchley has stuck with a consistent lineup in previous rounds, he may opt for continuity once again.

Dundee FC team news

For Dundee, their injury list is just as concerning, with Billy Koumetio (undisclosed), Clark Robertson (hamstring), Juan Portales (calf), Scott Fraser (groin), and Sebastian Palmer-Houlden (knee) all sidelined.

Simon Murray remains Dundee's biggest attacking threat, having found the net 11 times in the league—including a goal in his last three matches. The in-form striker is set to lead the line once again as the Dark Blues aim for a cup upset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links