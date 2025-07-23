How to watch today's Hearts vs Dumbarton Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Hearts and Dumbarton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes Scottish League Cup Group E tie unfolds at Tynecastle Park as Hearts aim to complete a perfect start under new head coach Derek McInnes, while Dumbarton search for a major upset.

The hosts have been rampant in group play so far, looking to carry momentum into their Premiership campaign, while Dumbarton arrive as heavy underdogs from the lower tiers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hearts vs Dumbarton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hearts vs Dumbarton kick-off time

The match will be played at Tynecastle Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hearts team news

Hearts remain undefeated in competitive matches under Derek McInnes after securing three consecutive group-stage wins, including dominant 4-1, 4-0, and 4-0 victories over Dunfermline, Hamilton Academical, and Stirling Albion, respectively. The new manager is expected to stick closely to his established attacking options but may rotate due to fixture congestion, with the likes of James Wilson and Elton Kabangu pushing for starts alongside main forwards Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga.

Hearts have no significant injuries or suspension concerns reported in the lead-up to this match, giving McInnes the flexibility to maintain a strong core lineup but utilize squad depth as he sees fit.

Dumbarton team news

Steve Farrell’s Dumbarton side enter Tynecastle with confidence dented by a heavy 4-0 defeat to Dunfermline in their last outing, following a narrow but hard-earned 1-0 opening win over Stirling Albion in the group.

Dumbarton suffered relegation last season but have shown some resilience early in the new campaign. No major injuries or suspensions have been reported, so Dumbarton are expected to field their strongest available squad as they bid for a major cup upset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links