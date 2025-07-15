How to watch today's Hamilton Academical vs Hearts Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Hamilton Academical and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hamilton Academical face Hearts in the Scottish League Cup Group E on Tuesday at Broadwood Stadium.

This is an early group-stage fixture, with both teams seeking to build momentum and position themselves for qualification to the knockout rounds.

How to watch Hamilton Academical vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Hamilton Academical vs Hearts kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Broadwood Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hamilton Academical team news

Hamilton Academical come into the match after a mixed run of form ahead of the new season. Their last win was a 2-1 away victory over Stirling in their opening League Cup match, giving them confidence and a three-point start in Group E.

Hearts team news

Hearts, meanwhile, finished their Premiership campaign strongly, winning their last three league matches against Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, and Motherwell, and scoring seven goals in those games. Their only recent setback was a Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen.

Hearts started their League Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 win, putting them top of Group E on goal difference.

