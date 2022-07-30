Watch: Haaland misses a sitter for Man City in Community Shield loss against Liverpool

The Norway international was left red-faced in the dying minutes of the clash against Jurgen Klopp's team

Erling Haaland missed a massive chance in the final minutes of Manchester City's 3-1 Community Shield loss to Liverpool on Saturday. The ball landed perfectly in front of the new signing after goalkeeper Adrian saved a shot, and it looked to be an easy finish for the prolific Norway international, but he inexplicably smacked it off the bar from just six yards out.

Meanwhile, his counterpart Darwin Nunez scored a debut goal for Liverpool at the other end to seal the result.

Watch Haaland miss a sitter against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola reacts to performance

"He had chances - two or three in the first half and one at the end," the Manchester City manager told reporters. "Always he was there. He fought a lot, and made the movements. It is good for him to see the reality in a new country and a new league but he was there. He didn't score. He has incredible quality and he will do it.

"He's strong. Another time he will put it in the net. It's football. He was there. He had another goal disallowed because the ball was out so he has this talent and he will do it.

"I'm not concerned or worried about that. I'd have been happy to win and him score goals but the reality is we have 11 months ahead of us that are so intense - with the World Cup we play every three days - and he is going to help us. "

What happened in the Community Shield clash?

By the time Haaland missed the effort, his side were already trailing 3-1.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Jurgen Klopp's men the lead in the first half before another new City signing Julian Alvarez pulled the Premier League champions level.

Mohamed Salah then put the Reds back in the lead when he converted a penalty and Nunez ensured the silverware goes back to Anfield by firing into the net in stoppage time.

It was in the final minute of added time that the ball came Haaland's way and was sent off target.