Watch: Haaland scores first Man City goal as £51m striker gets into match-winning mode on debut against Bayern Munich

The Norwegian frontman is up and running for the Premier League champions after netting against Bundesliga title holders

Erling Haaland opened his Manchester City goal account on his debut, with the £51 million ($61m) striker registering a match-winning effort for the Blues in a pre-season friendly date with Bayern Munich. A big-money addition for the Premier League champions required just 12 minutes to get off the mark in his first appearance for the club.

He was facing familiar foes, having moved to England from Borussia Dortmund, and will be hoping that an effort against the Bundesliga title holders is the first of many as he readies himself for the start of competitive action in 2022-23.

Watch Erling Haaland score his first Man City goal

The 22-year-old displayed all of his predatory instincts as he found himself in the right place at the right time against Bayern.

As the German giants struggled to clear their lines following a free-kick, Jack Grealish was fed into space down the left and his low cross was turned home from close range by Haaland.

First City goal in the bag! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/zxHnEhGcqt — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2022

That effort proved to be the difference on the day, with City making it two wins from two on American soil as they emerged victorious at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Will Erling Haaland be a hit for Man City?

Big things are expected of the Norway international following his exploits at Dortmund, where the target was found on 86 occasions through 89 appearances, but City are wary of demanding too much, too soon.

Haaland suffered his fair share of injury problems while in Germany and Pep Guardiola wants to ease him into the fold at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues boss has told City’s official website of what a prolific No.9 has to offer: “He scored a goal which is important, these type of goals in front of the keeper - always he’s there.

“The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him.

“We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks.

“After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form.”