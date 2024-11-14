How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Greece and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Greece delivered a stunning upset against England at Wembley last month, and they now have a chance to secure promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League with a win in Athens.

The Greek national team, managed by Ivan Jovanovic, has shown significant progress over recent years, although it's been over a decade since they last qualified for a major tournament—a full 20 years since their historic UEFA EURO 2004 victory. In their recent run, Ethniki comfortably dispatched Finland with a 3-0 scoreline, followed it up with a 2-0 win in Dublin, and then clinched that landmark win against England. They followed this with another commanding 2-0 triumph over Ireland.

Since their previous outing, England has undergone a coaching shift, with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel set to assume the permanent role starting January 1. In the meantime, Lee Carsley remains in interim charge, with the team feeling some pressure as they aim to secure promotion back to League A. England has won their other three matches in the Nations League, with Greece being their only stumbling block.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Greece vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Greece vs England kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Athens Olympic Stadium

The match will be played at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday, November 14, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Greece will be without Dimitrios Kourbelis in midfield due to a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow cards. Likely candidates to replace him alongside Manolis Siopis of Cardiff City include Petros Mantalos, Christos Zafeiris or Sotiris Alexandropoulos.

Despite limited playing time with Newcastle United this season, Odysseas Vlachodimos is expected to start as Greece's first-choice goalkeeper on Thursday. Kostas Tsimikas from Liverpool and Konstantinos Mavropanos of West Ham United are set to anchor the defense. Up front, Vangelis Pavlidis could lead the attack again after netting twice in the last meeting with England. However, Fotis Ioannidis, who scored three goals in Greece's first two Nations League matches, is also back in the squad following an injury.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas Defenders: Vagiannidis, Ntoi, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas, Giannoulis Midfielders: Kourbelis, Pelkas, Bakasetas, Konstantelias, Zafeiris, Mantalos, Siopis Forwards: Masouras, Tzolis, Douvikas, Pavlidis, Chatzigiovanis

England team news

For England, eight first-team players—Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, and Aaron Ramsdale—have withdrawn from Lee Carsley's squad due to various injury issues. John Stones, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Eberechi Eze are also sidelined due to injuries.

Morgan Rogers, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Lewis Hall have been called up to the senior team for the first time, while Jarrod Bowen, Jarrad Branthwaite, Valentino Livramento, and James Trafford joined the roster on Monday.

Kyle Walker remains part of the squad despite a question mark over his fitness, and it's unclear if he'll start at right-back ahead of options like Valentino Livramento, Ezri Konsa, or his Man City teammate Rico Lewis, who may also contend for the left-back spot with Hall.

In the middle of the park, Angel Gomes of Lille could partner Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher in Rice's absence. Up front, Chelsea's Noni Madueke, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, and Newcastle's Anthony Gordon are likely to provide support to captain Harry Kane in the attacking third.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Lewis; Gomes, Gallagher; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Pickford, Trafford Defenders: Guehi, Konsa, Lewis, Walker, Hall, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Livramento Midfielders: Gallagher, Gibbs-White, Gomes, Bellingham, Jones, Rogers Forwards: Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Watkins, Solanke, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/10/24 England 1-2 Greece UEFA Nations League

Useful links