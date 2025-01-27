How to watch today's Genoa vs Monza Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoping to secure only their second home victory of the Serie A campaign, midtable Genoa prepare to host struggling Monza at Stadio Ferraris on Monday.

Under the guidance of Patrick Vieira, Genoa have experienced an upward trajectory, losing just twice in their last 11 league outings. However, their most recent setback came in a 3-1 defeat to Roma. A highlight of that match was rookie midfielder Patrizio Masini's first-ever Serie A goal, which briefly levelled the score at Stadio Olimpico. Despite his memorable strike, Grifone conceded twice in the second half, leaving Rome empty-handed.

Monza’s Daniel Maldini was on target last week, opening the scoring at Stadio Dall’Ara. However, the Brianzoli surrendered two goals before the interval and another after halftime, ultimately falling 3-1 to Bologna. This latest defeat leaves Monza seven points adrift of safety as their disappointing campaign continues. In contrast to their current woes, Monza finished comfortably in mid-table in both of their previous top-flight seasons.

Genoa vs Monza kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Monday, January 27, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

Genoa's injury woes are easing, with Portuguese forward Vitinha and captain Milan Badelj returning to training and potentially making the bench. Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Caleb Ekuban are also back in contention. On the downside, Mattia Bani may miss out after picking up an injury against Roma. This could see Stefano Sabelli slot in at right-back, with Koni De Winter moving into central defence.

In midfield, Patrizio Masini is set to join forces with Morten Frendrup, who leads Europe’s top five leagues in tackles this season with 71. Meanwhile, West Ham loanee Maxwel Cornet could make his debut for the hosts.

Monza team news

Monza have made limited moves in the transfer market, adding Stefan Lekovic from Red Star Belgrade and parting ways with Milan Djuric, who joined Parma. With Dany Mota sidelined by a foot injury, Daniel Maldini and Gianluca Caprari are expected to spearhead the attack.

Several key players remain unavailable for Monza, including Matteo Pessina, Roberto Gagliardini, Samuele Birindelli, Luca Caldirola, and influential defender Pablo Mari, who has attracted interest from Fiorentina under former Monza boss Raffaele Palladino.

On a brighter note for current coach Salvatore Bocchetti, wing-back Pedro Pereira is back from suspension and will bolster the squad for this crucial clash.

