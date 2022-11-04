WATCH: Garnacho throws out Ronaldo's 'nap' celebration after getting permission from the main man

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo first celebrated this way after scoring against Everton at Goodison Park, which happened to be his 700th strike in club competition. The Manchester United star would normally have toasted such an achievement by breaking out his famous ‘Siuuu’ routine, but there was no sign of that on Merseyside as he instead closed his eyes, leaned back and stood with fingers locked on his chest. Brazilian sensation Endrick has also copied the celebration after he scored his first home goal during Palmeiras' 4-0 win against Fortaleza, which saw them lift the Brazilian Serie A.