How to watch today's Galatasaray vs Tottenham Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Galatasaray up next in the Europa League at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday.

Spurs have won their first three games in the tournament and are one of only three teams who have a 100 per cent record. With four wins in their last five fixtures, Ange Postecoglou's boys will be confident of success despite it being a difficult away trip.

Galatasaray are a strong force to be reckoned with at their home ground in these mid-week European nights. They are chasing their fifth in a row across all competitions and will make life difficult for the players from the Premier League.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.45 pm GMT Venue: Rams Global Stadium

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera is back from his European suspension and is expected to start.

Galatasaray’s sole absentee is left-back Ismail Jakobs, sidelined by a knee injury.

On loan from Napoli, star striker Victor Osimhen has netted four times in his last three outings for Galatasaray. There is also the threat of leading scorer Mauro Icardi, who has six goals this season.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Kutlu; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın, Osimhen

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Richarlison left the Aston Villa match with a hamstring injury, joining Micky van de Ven and Wilson Odobert in the treatment room with similar issues.

Cristian Romero also exited the Villa match early with a foot injury, but he has not been ruled out of the game yet.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Davies Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur Forwards: Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Moore

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

