How to watch today's France vs Belgium Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between France and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two familiar international foes face off at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Monday night, with France welcoming Belgium for their second UEFA Nations League match of the season.

Les Bleus suffered a home defeat to Italy in their opening Group 2 match, while the Red Devils secured a perfect start with a 3-1 victory over Israel in Hungary before heading to Lyon.

How to watch France vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Nations League match between France and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay.

France vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Groupama Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between France and Belgium will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Décines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Monday, September 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

France team news

Following his standout performances at the Olympics, where France secured a silver medal, Michael Olise earned his first call-up and started on Friday. He will now compete with Ousmane Dembélé for a spot in the lineup.

Didier Deschamps also introduced Bradley Barcola to the squad for the match against Italy, with impressive results. However, he has largely retained the core of his Euro 2024 team, although free-agent Adrien Rabiot and Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard have been omitted.

After the team conceded three goals, Jules Kounde and Dayot Upamecano are in line for a potential promotion from the bench. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani are available as alternative attacking options for the hosts.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, T. Hernandez; Kante, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Griezmann, Barcola; Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Digne, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate, Bade Midfielders: Kante, Zaire-Emery, Fofana, Guendouzi, Kone Forwards: Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Barcola, Olise

Belgium team news

With Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois sidelined due to a long-standing feud with Domenico Tedesco, Belgium will also be without their all-time leading scorer, Romelu Lukaku, who is being rested after his recent move to Napoli.

Jan Vertonghen has retired from international duty, and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard did not make the squad as Tedesco gave younger talents a chance to shine in the game against Israel. This included Maxim De Cuyper, Arne Engels from Celtic, and Borussia Dortmund’s Julien Duranville.

In Lukaku’s absence, Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku will support the sole striker, Lois Openda, in the frontline.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Bakayoko, De Bruyne, Doku; Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Kaminski Defenders: Meunier, Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate, De Cuyper, De Winter, Bornauw Midfielders: De Bruyne, Tielemans, Carrasco, Onana, Vermeeren, Saelemaekers, Mangala, Vranckx, Engels Forwards: Doku, Openda, De Ketelaere, Bakayoko, Lukebakio, Duranville

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/07/24 France 1-1 Belgium EURO 08/10/21 Belgium 2-3 France UEFA Nations League 10/07/18 France 1-0 Belgium World Championship 08/06/15 France 3-4 Belgium International Friendly Games 15/08/13 Belgium 0-0 France International Friendly Games

