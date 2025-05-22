How to watch today's France U17 vs Portugal U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between France U17 and Portugal U17, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both coming off convincing wins in their UEFA U-17 European Championship opener, France and Portugal square off against each other in a high-voltage game at the Kombetare Arena on Thursday.

Portugal kicked off their 2025 UEFA European U-17 Championship campaign in emphatic fashion, breezing past Albania 4-0 in Tirana.

The Selecao das Quinas dominated proceedings at the Kombetare Arena, opening the scoring in the 36th minute when Rafael Quintas nodded home from a pinpoint cross by Mateus Mide. After the break, the lively Joao Aragao was brought down in the box, and Mide calmly converted from the spot to double the advantage. Portugal weren't done yet—Anisio Cabral added a third in the 82nd minute, finishing off a clever setup by Tomas Soares.

Having finished as runners-up in 2024, Portugal are desperate to finally go the distance and lift their first U-17 EURO crown since 2016. Meanwhile, former champions France—winners in 2022 and runners-up in 2023—suffered a shock group-stage exit last year despite winning two matches. Les Bleus have started strongly again, dispatching Germany 3-0 in their opener.

How to watch France U17 vs Portugal U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Euro U17 Championship match between France and Portugal will be available to watch live on UEFA.tv.

France U17 vs Portugal U17 kick-off time

The Euro U17 Championship match between France and Portugal will be played at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Thursday, May 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

France U17 team news

Djylian N'Guessan is one to keep a close eye on after opening his account in the last game. The Saint-Etienne frontman made headlines earlier this year as the youngest player to feature in a Big Five European league match this season, stepping onto the pitch in Ligue 1 at just 16 years and 127 days old.

Midfield talent Rudy Matondo has also broken through, making his senior debut for Auxerre in April at just 17 years and 38 days. And when it comes to future prospects, France's squad is stacked with 2009-born gems—including David Boly from PSG, Believe Munongo of Metz, and Troyes' Christ Batola.

Portugal U17 team news

Coach Bino Macaes initially called up 22 players for Portugal's pre-tournament camp, but injuries forced changes. Martim Vasconcelos came in for Diego Coxi, only to be left out of the final 20-man squad that travelled to Albania, alongside Francisco Fernandes.

There's plenty of buzz around Gil Neves, a Luxembourg-born powerhouse who joined Benfica from Dudelange earlier this season. The 1.89m midfielder is the polar opposite of last year’s Scouted Golden Ball winner Rodrigo Mora in stature, but equally electric.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

