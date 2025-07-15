How to watch today's Forfar Athletic vs St Mirren Scottish League Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League Cup match between Forfar and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Forfar Athletic take on St Mirren at Station Park on Tuesday in a Scottish League Cup Group D fixture.

Both sides are looking to build momentum in the group after opening matches that ended a draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Forfar vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Forfar vs St. Mirren kick-off time

The match will be played at Station Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Forfar team news

Forfar Athletic began their League Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Annan Athletic, ultimately claiming a bonus point by winning the penalty shootout. Last season, Forfar finished ninth in Scottish League Two, narrowly avoiding relegation and struggling for goals, having scored the fewest in the division.

Key players such as Scott Shephard and Martin Rennie, both of whom debuted in the last match, are expected to feature again.

St. Mirren team news

St Mirren, the only Premiership side in Group D, were held to a goalless draw by Arbroath in their opening match and lost the bonus point on penalties. The Saints finished sixth in the Premiership last season, ending their campaign strongly and showing the quality expected from a top-flight side.

St Mirren have a recent positive history against Forfar, having won 4-0 in their last meeting in July 2023. Manager Stephen Robinson is likely to field a strong side as they aim to top the group and progress to the knockout rounds.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links