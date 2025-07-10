How to watch today's Finland Women vs Switzerland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Finland and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Finland Women and Switzerland Women will battle it out at Stade de Genève on Thursday in a crucial Group A clash at Euro 2025.

Marko Saloranta's Finland have found it tough to string results together, picking up just one win in their last four outings. The Boreal Owls entered the tournament without a victory in their two warm-up games, a 1-1 draw with Serbia followed by a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands. They did manage to open their group campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Iceland, only to fall short against Norway. That match saw Eva Nystrom turn the ball into her own net, Oona Sevenius grab an equaliser, and a late goal condemn them to a 2-1 defeat.

Switzerland, under Pia Sundhage, snapped an eight-game winless skid just in time for the tournament. The host nation have now found some rhythm, claiming two wins in their last three. They cruised past Czechia 4-1 in a pre-tournament friendly and pushed group leaders Norway before losing 2-1. Most recently, they comfortably dispatched Iceland 2-0 thanks to strikes from Geraldine Reuteler and Alayah Pilgrim, while enjoying 59% possession and 15 attempts on goal.

Finland vs Switzerland kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Finland and Switzerland will be played at Stade de Geneve in Lancy, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Finland team news

On the Finland bench, Marko Saloranta may keep faith with his five-at-the-back approach, built around Emma Koivisto, Natalia Kuikka, Eva Nystrom, Joanna Tynnilä, and Katariina Kosola.

Up front, veteran striker Sanni Franssi made an impact off the bench in the second half against Norway and is now in contention to return to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Oona Sevenius looks set to retain her spot after marking her first tournament start with a well-taken goal on matchday two.

Switzerland team news

For Switzerland, Iman Beney is one to keep an eye on, while Geraldine Reuteler is enjoying a purple patch, scoring in three of her last five matches for the national team and set to start again.

Lia Wandeler is knocking on the door for a place in the starting XI after catching the eye with an energetic cameo against Iceland.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is also in contention to slot in as a wing-back, but head coach Pia Sundhage seems poised to stick with the same solid back five: Iman Beney, Viola Calligaris, Julia Stierli, Noelle Maritz, and Nadine Riesen.

In the final third, Geraldine Reuteler remains Switzerland's go-to threat, having hit the target three times in her last five outings for the national side.

