How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Feyenoord pulled off a stunning upset by knocking out AC Milan with a 2-1 aggregate victory in the Champions League play-offs last month, and now they turn their attention to another Milanese powerhouse as they prepare to host Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday.

The Rotterdam side have turned their home ground into a fortress, having beaten AC Milan in the first leg of their last tie and dismantling Bayern Munich 3-0 at De Kuip back in January. With that record, they look well-placed to secure another positive result against Inter in the opening leg.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi's men navigated the league phase with ease, finishing in the top eight, though they weren’t flawless on the road, dropping points in two of their four away fixtures. Their recent travels haven’t been smooth either, as they've failed to win any of their last four matches away from home.

Defending Serie A champions Inter still sit atop the Italian standings but were denied an opportunity to widen their lead last time out, as Philip Billing's late equalizer for Napoli ensured a share of the spoils in Naples. The Nerazzurri did, however, book their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals last week by dispatching Lazio 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage de Kuip

The UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Inter will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 in the UK.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

For Feyenoord, the demands of a grueling run of five games in a short two-week span mean that new boss Robin van Persie may need to lean on some of the club's emerging young talent. Teenagers Givairo Read and Zepiqueno Redmond were both handed starts at San Siro in the previous round, though Read will be suspended for this clash. In addition, the Dutch side could be without over ten players through injury, including key names such as Hwang In-beom, Bart Nieuwkoop, Calvin Stengs, Gernot Trauner, Ayase Ueda, Justin Bijlow, and skipper Quinten Timber, while midfielders Antoni Milambo and Jakub Moder remain doubtful.

Despite these setbacks, Igor Paixao will be available to support lone striker Julian Carranza. The Brazilian winger is in scintillating form—he's directly contributed six goals across 10 Champions League outings this season, equaling a club record.

Inter team news

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez will spearhead the attack alongside Marcus Thuram, though head coach Simone Inzaghi has several selection headaches, particularly at wing-back. Carlos Augusto, Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco, and Nicola Zalewski are all sidelined with muscle injuries, while first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer is also unavailable. One positive for Inter is the potential return of Dutchman Stefan de Vrij, who could feature in defense against his boyhood club.

