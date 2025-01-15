How to watch today's Everton vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

David Moyes is set to return to the Goodison Park touchline on Wednesday, marking 12 years since he departed Everton, as the Toffees take on Aston Villa in a Premier League clash.

With Everton sitting precariously just one point above the relegation zone, Sean Dyche was shown the door following their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth. The timing of the dismissal raised eyebrows, as it occurred mere hours before their FA Cup tie against Peterborough United, despite Dyche having conducted training earlier that day.

The visiting Villans boast an impressive recent record at Goodison, going unbeaten in their last five trips, including three victories. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in their last three visits, and another shutout would see them achieve a first-ever streak of four consecutive clean sheets at Everton in the history of this matchup.

Both sides enter this game well-rested, having secured victories in their FA Cup third-round ties prior to the weekend. With ample preparation time, both teams are expected to be in top shape for this midweek encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK the game will be available to stream live online on TNT Sports 2. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Aston Villa will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Leighton Baines revealed he did not select the starting XI for the game against Peterborough, though the lineup featured few surprises. Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Seamus Coleman were absent, with Coleman spotted beside Baines in the dugout. All three could return to action here, alongside James Garner, who has been sidelined for several weeks with a back problem. However, Tim Iroegbunam remains at least a week away from making his comeback.

For Everton, the injury struggles of Armando Broja continue. The forward was stretchered off with a knee brace last week shortly after coming on as a substitute, and there’s a possibility that his Everton career could be prematurely over.

Aston Villa team news

On the other side, Aston Villa will benefit from the return of Jhon Duran, who is available after serving a suspension. Given his strong form before receiving a red card at Newcastle United, he could replace Ollie Watkins in the starting lineup.

Manager Unai Emery has several players with Goodison Park experience at his disposal, but Ross Barkley will not feature due to a calf injury picked up during their cup tie against West Ham United. In defence, Pau Torres is ruled out, while Diego Carlos is a doubt with a foot issue. Additionally, Jaden Philogene is set to leave the club for Ipswich Town this month and was absent from last week’s squad against West Ham.

