How to watch today's Everton vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal have no margin for error as they welcome Everton to the Emirates on Saturday, needing all three points to keep their fading title hopes alive. With Liverpool holding a commanding lead at the top, the Gunners must ensure they don't drop points, or the Reds could edge even closer to lifting the trophy.

Mikel Arteta's men trail the league leaders by 12 points with only eight matches remaining. However, a win in the early kick-off at Goodison Park would at least trim the deficit to nine. The return of Bukayo Saka provides a much-needed boost, with the winger marking his comeback from injury by finding the net in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Fulham in midweek. On the downside, defensive issues continue to pile up, with Gabriel the latest key player to be sidelined—an untimely setback as the Gunners prepare for a Champions League quarterfinal showdown with Real Madrid.

Everton, meanwhile, head into the clash looking to bounce back after a controversial 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. David Moyes voiced his frustration over Diogo Jota's winning goal, arguing it should have been ruled offside, while the Toffees also saw a Beto strike disallowed. Despite that loss, Everton have been in fine form, with their nine-game unbeaten streak pulling them clear of the relegation scrap. Now, their focus is on securing a solid midtable finish.

Everton's injury woes have eased considerably, handing David Moyes a much-needed boost in attack. Both Iliman Ndiaye and Youssef Chermiti are back in the fold, while Armando Broja presents a solid option off the bench. Leading the line, Beto has been in fine form, and if Jack Harrison, Carlos Alcaraz, and Abdoulaye Doucouré can provide support with their forward runs, the Toffees could exploit Arsenal's vulnerabilities on the break.

For Mikel Arteta's side, defensive setbacks continue to mount at the worst possible time. Just as Bukayo Saka returned to provide a much-needed lift, Arsenal were dealt fresh blows at the back, with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, and Ben White all sidelined over the past week. Injuries have plagued the Gunners throughout the campaign, yet they remain firmly in the title race.

Despite suffering just one defeat in their last 20 league outings, they still trail Liverpool by 12 points. Saka is expected to start, while Thomas Partey could be deployed at right-back, with Jakub Kiwior slotting into the heart of defense.

