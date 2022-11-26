News Matches
WATCH: Enzo Fernandez scores outrageous World Cup goal for Argentina vs Mexico

Alex Roberts
21:15 GMT 26/11/2022
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored his first-ever World Cup goal to secure a 2-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday.
  • Fernandez scored first World Cup goal
  • Messi scored the opener
  • Argentina win 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old received the ball from Lionel Messi after a short corner and then curled the ball into the top right corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2-0 victory prevented Argentina from being knocked out and has well and truly put them in the fold for qualification.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Messi and his team-mates will face off against Robert Lewandowski's Poland in what could be a make-or-break game for each country.

