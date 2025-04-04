How to watch today's England Women vs Belgium Women UEFA Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between England and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England return to action in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Friday evening as they welcome Belgium to Ashton Gate for another crucial Group 3 showdown.

The Lionesses are currently level on points with Portugal at the summit of the group, riding high after a hard-fought 1-0 win over reigning world champions Spain in their last outing. That result in February served as a slice of redemption for Sarina Wiegman's side, who had earlier drawn with Portugal on the opening matchday. Jess Park's decisive goal against Spain not only secured three valuable points but also exorcised some of the demons from the 2023 World Cup final heartbreak.

In contrast, Belgium find themselves rooted to the bottom of the table, having suffered back-to-back narrow defeats to both Spain and Portugal. The Red Flames are now in a must-win situation if they are to keep their hopes of progression alive. While the odds are stacked against them, they'll be drawing confidence from their previous Nations League meeting with England — a rare victory that offers a glimmer of belief heading into what promises to be a stern test in Bristol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Belgium will available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

England vs Belgium kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Belgium will be played at the Ashton Gate in Bristol, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Friday, April 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England team news

Sarina Wiegman has received a timely boost ahead of England’s Nations League clash with Belgium, with both Beth Mead and Fran Kirby returning to the squad after missing February’s fixtures through injury. Manchester City shot-stopper Khiara Keating is also back in the mix after recovering from a setback of her own.

One of the more exciting developments is the first senior call-up for Maisie Symonds, who has earned her place following standout performances for both Brighton & Hove Albion and England's Under-23s. The rising midfield talent joins a well-established core, with Jess Park, Keira Walsh, and Ella Toone all part of a midfield group brimming with creativity and composure.

Up front, Lauren James, Alessia Russo, and Chloe Kelly are all set to provide firepower, while the Chelsea trio of Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, and Niamh Charles are unsurprising picks and will likely feature in the starting XI.

Belgium team news

For Belgium, their preparations have hit a slight bump. Centre-back Laura de Neve was initially named in the squad by Elisabet Gunnarsdottir, but an injury has ruled her out, with Jasmien Mathys stepping in as her replacement.

The Red Flames still boast plenty of Women's Super League presence, with Janice Cayman and Sari Kees of Leicester City included, Cayman in particular shining during a strong season in the East Midlands. Amber Tysiak (West Ham) and Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton) round out Belgium's English-based contingent.

The key threat remains Tessa Wullaert, the veteran Inter striker who continues to lead the line with aplomb. With 88 international goals to her name, including two in her last outing against England, Wullaert will be Belgium's focal point once again as they seek to pull off an upset in Bristol.

