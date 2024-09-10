How to watch today's England vs Finland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between England and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news

England will take on Finland in their second group game in the UEFA Nations League at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

England started their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Ireland in their first game and will be confident of making it two wins in a row.

Finland were off to a poor start. They lost 3-0 to Greece in their first game and will be desperate to bounce back.

How to watch England vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

England vs Finland kick-off time

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

England team news

Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney, Luke Shaw, Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker and Ben White are all not a part of the squad.

Harry Kane is expected to lead an unchanged attacking lineup alongside Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, and Bukayo Saka, with head coach Lee Carsley potentially opting for the same starting XI that triumphed in Dublin.

England possible XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Maguire, Colwill; Mainoo, Rice, Grealish; Saka, Kane, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Pope, Henderson Defenders: Stone, Maguire, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento Midfielders: Rice, Gallagher, Mainoo, Gibbs-White, Gomes Forwards: Saka, Kane, Grealish, Gordon, Bowen, Eze, Madueke

Finland team news

Finland suffered a double setback before and during their heavy defeat to Greece, as Sparta Prague's Kaan Kairinen sustained an injury ahead of the match, followed by Rasmus Schuller’s early exit just before halftime.

Finland predicted XI: Hradecky; Stahl, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Peltola, Nissila; Lod, Kamara, Antman; Pohjanpalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Joronen, Sinisalo Defenders: Väisänen, Ivanov, Tenho, Hoskonen, Ollila, Galvez, Niskanen, Ståhl, Uronen Midfielders: Peltola, Lod, Nissilä, Walta, Jensen, Kamara Forwards: Källman, Pukki, Antman, Pohjanpalo, Haarala, Keskinen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/03/01 England 2 - 1 Finland World Cup qualifier 11/10/00 Finland 0 - 0 England World Cup qualifier 03/06/92 Finland 1 - 2 England Friendly 22/05/85 Finland 1 - 1 England World Cup qualifier 17/10/84 England 5 - 0 Finland World Cup qualifier

