WATCH: End of an era! Emotional Megan Rapinoe brings an end to glittering USWNT career as she's subbed off against South Africa

Megan Rapinoe brought an end to an illustrious international career after being subbed off against South Africa in a friendly on Sunday.

Rapinoe retired from international football

Bid farewell in an emotional manner

Assisted in her final game against South Africa

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran star took the field for USWNT for one last time against South Africa. She provided an assist as her team clinched a comfortable 2-0 win. In the 53rd minute of the match, Rapinoe was replaced by Margaret Purce which brought the curtains down on her illustrious international career. The 38-year-old bid goodbye to each of her teammates and greeted the fans present at the stadium before going off the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After her assist for Emily Sonnett's second goal for USWNT, Rapinoe's teammates convinced her to celebrate in her trademark manner with her arms wide open.

WHAT NEXT? The 38-year-old will continue to play for her club OL Rein for the remainder of the NWSL season before permanently hanging up her boots.