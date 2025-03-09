How to watch today's Empoli vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding high on the momentum of five consecutive victories, Roma look to keep their resurgence rolling on Sunday as they travel to face Empoli at the Stadio Castellani.

A late blunder from Marco Silvestri cost Empoli dearly last weekend, as they squandered a golden opportunity for three points and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Meanwhile, Roma showcased their resilience yet again, overturning a deficit to secure a 2-1 victory over 10-man Como, adding to their Europa League triumph in midweek. That win marked their fourth in a row and their sixth in seven league outings.

Though Roma have one eye on their crucial second-leg clash with Athletic Club, they remain within touching distance of a Europa League qualification spot, trailing Bologna by just four points and sitting two adrift of Fiorentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.



Empoli vs Roma kick-off time

The Serie A match between Empoli and Roma will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

As for Empoli, injuries continue to pile up, with five long-term absentees still unavailable. Defensive pair Mattia Viti and Ardian Ismajli are also doubtful, while Tino Anjorin and Jacopo Fazzini face late fitness tests.

Between the sticks, Marco Silvestri and Devis Vasquez are in contention to start, with the latter possibly reclaiming his spot after Silvestri's costly error last weekend.

Roma team news

Artem Dovbyk, the club's top scorer, has wasted no time making an impact since returning from injury, finding the net in back-to-back games. However, with the trip to Bilbao looming, it remains to be seen whether he will be given a breather on Sunday.

Expect Claudio Ranieri to rotate his squad heavily, though young talent Tommaso Baldanzi will be eager to retain his place in the XI against his former club. He faces competition from the likes of Stephan El Shaarawy, Matias Soule, Nicolo Pisilli, and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini for a starting berth.

In midfield, Leandro Paredes returns after serving a UEFA suspension, but at the back, Gianluca Mancini is now sidelined due to a ban. That could open the door for a rare start for Mats Hummels, who has struggled for game time in recent weeks.

