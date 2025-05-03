+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Carlo Castellani
team-logo
Watch on bet365Watch anywhere around the world
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Empoli vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Empoli vs LazioSerie AEmpoliLazio

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio head to the Stadio Castellani to face an Empoli side hanging by a thread in the Serie A relegation scrap.

Empoli's season started with promise under Roberto D’Aversa, but their campaign has since nosedived. The Florence-based club now finds itself in the drop zone after a 2-1 derby loss to Fiorentina last weekend. That result extended their winless streak to 22 matches across all competitions, none of which they've won in regular time.

Lazio, guided by coach Marco Baroni, are just a few spots and a couple of points off the Champions League positions heading into Matchday 35. The Biancocelesti staged a dramatic late comeback in their most recent outing, salvaging a 2-2 draw at home against Parma thanks to a quickfire double from veteran winger Pedro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Empoli vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

Bet365Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Empoli and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Empoli vs Lazio kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Lazio will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 am BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Empoli vs Lazio Probable lineups

EmpoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestLAZ
23
D. Vasquez
34
A. Ismajli
2
S. Goglichidze
21
M. Viti
11
E. Gyasi
3
G. Pezzella
99
S. Esposito
24
T. Ebuehi
8
T. Anjorin
10
J. Fazzini
29
L. Colombo
35
C. Mandas
3
L. Pellegrini
13
A. Romagnoli
77
A. Marusic
34
M. Gila
10
M. Zaccagni
18
G. Isaksen
6
N. Rovella
8
M. Guendouzi
19
B. Dia
11
V. Castellanos

4-2-3-1

LAZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. D'Aversa

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Empoli team news

Empoli are likely to stick with Sebastiano Esposito and the in-form Jacopo Fazzini up top, the latter has scored in back-to-back league games. However, midfield options are stretched with Alberto Grassi and Liam Henderson suspended. Viktor Kovalenko and Tino Anjorin may be called upon to steady the ship in the engine room.

Liberato Cacace is back from suspension, and there’s hope that Tyronne Ebuehi could be fit in time, but the Azzurri are still missing a host of players, including Youssef Maleh, Szymon Zurkowski, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, Pietro Pellegri, and Christian Kouame.

Lazio team news

Reda Belahyane returns from suspension for Lazio, but they're still without Nuno Tavares and Patric in defence. In Tavares' absence, Luca Pellegrini has been making his presence felt, providing three assists in Lazio's last five league goals.

Pedro, who netted the winner when these sides last met, will hope to earn a start as he chases a career-best nine-goal Serie A season. Leading the line should be Taty Castellanos, flanked by Boulaye Dia (11 goal involvements) and captain Mattia Zaccagni (14).

Form

EMP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

EMP

Last 5 matches

LAZ

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Goal6 promo banner
Goal6 logo

Join GOAL6, Predict Six Matches, and Win £100k!

Play GOAL6
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta