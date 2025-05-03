How to watch today's Empoli vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio head to the Stadio Castellani to face an Empoli side hanging by a thread in the Serie A relegation scrap.

Empoli's season started with promise under Roberto D’Aversa, but their campaign has since nosedived. The Florence-based club now finds itself in the drop zone after a 2-1 derby loss to Fiorentina last weekend. That result extended their winless streak to 22 matches across all competitions, none of which they've won in regular time.

Lazio, guided by coach Marco Baroni, are just a few spots and a couple of points off the Champions League positions heading into Matchday 35. The Biancocelesti staged a dramatic late comeback in their most recent outing, salvaging a 2-2 draw at home against Parma thanks to a quickfire double from veteran winger Pedro.

Empoli vs Lazio kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Lazio will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:30 am BST on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Empoli are likely to stick with Sebastiano Esposito and the in-form Jacopo Fazzini up top, the latter has scored in back-to-back league games. However, midfield options are stretched with Alberto Grassi and Liam Henderson suspended. Viktor Kovalenko and Tino Anjorin may be called upon to steady the ship in the engine room.

Liberato Cacace is back from suspension, and there’s hope that Tyronne Ebuehi could be fit in time, but the Azzurri are still missing a host of players, including Youssef Maleh, Szymon Zurkowski, Nicolas Haas, Saba Sazonov, Pietro Pellegri, and Christian Kouame.

Lazio team news

Reda Belahyane returns from suspension for Lazio, but they're still without Nuno Tavares and Patric in defence. In Tavares' absence, Luca Pellegrini has been making his presence felt, providing three assists in Lazio's last five league goals.

Pedro, who netted the winner when these sides last met, will hope to earn a start as he chases a career-best nine-goal Serie A season. Leading the line should be Taty Castellanos, flanked by Boulaye Dia (11 goal involvements) and captain Mattia Zaccagni (14).

