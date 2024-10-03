How to watch today's Elfsborg vs Roma Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Elfsborg and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides in search of their first victory in this season's Europa League will face off at Boras Arena on Thursday, with Elfsborg welcoming Roma for their second fixture in the league phase.

Following the dramatic exit of Daniele De Rossi, Roma came close to securing all three points in their Europa League opener, but ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Athletic Bilbao.

History isn't exactly on Elfsborg's side, as they have lost four out of five encounters with Italian opposition. However, they can take some encouragement from their lone win—a 1-0 triumph over Lazio, Roma's fierce rivals, in a qualifier 15 years ago.

How to watch Elfsborg vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Elfsborg vs Roma kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Boraas Arena

The UEFA Europa League match between Elfsborg and Roma will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Boras, Sweden.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Thursday, October 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Elfsborg team news

The hosts are expected to field their strongest available lineup, except for Sebastian Holmen, who is suspended after his red card against AZ.

The Zeneli brothers, Arber and Besfort, are likely to feature, with Michael Baidoo leading the attack. The Ghanaian forward has already contributed to six goals during the Europa League qualifiers.

Elfsborg possible XI: Pettersson; Larsson, Buhari, Yegbe; Hedlund, B. Zeneli, Ouma, Hult; A. Zeneli, Baidoo, Qasem.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pettersson, Bundgaard, Uppenberg Defenders: Kaib, Yegbe, Hult, Ibrahim, Larsson, Holmén, Henriksson, Rapp, Richtner Midfielders: Zeneli, Baidoo, Qasem, Baldursson, Ouma, Aron Guðmundsson, Zeneli, Jakob Thomasen, Andrén Forwards: Abdullai, Hedlund, Frick, Holten

Roma team news

Roma manager Ivan Juric is expected to heavily rotate his lineup amid a busy fixture list leading up to the international break, with key players like Paulo Dybala and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini likely to be rested.

Both players are not at full fitness, and Gianluca Mancini could also be sidelined after picking up a knock against Venezia. Should Mancini miss out, it could open the door for Mats Hummels to finally make his long-awaited debut.

In goal, Mile Svilar may step aside for backup keeper Mathew Ryan, while Eldor Shomurodov is set to replace Artem Dovbyk in attack. The only confirmed absentee for Roma is Alexis Saelemaekers, who remains out with an injury.

Roma possible XI: Ryan; Hermoso, Hummels, Ndicka; Abdulhamid, Pisilli, Paredes, Angelino; Soule, Baldanzi; Shomorudov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fe, Baldanzi, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first clash between these two sides in all competitions.

