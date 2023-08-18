WATCH: Ederson gets angry with Cole Palmer as he hilariously has to show Man City youngster how to lift Super Cup trophy correctly

Ederson got annoyed with Cole Palmer as he hilariously tried to teach the youngster how he should show off the Super Cup trophy to the club's fans.

City beat Sevilla on penalties in Super Cup

Palmer scored the equaliser in the 90 mins

Youngster scolded by Ederson during celebrations

WHAT HAPPENED? City lifted the UEFA Super Cup at Sevilla's expense on Wednesday night in Athens. However, it was far from a straightforward victory as they found themselves trailing to Youssef En-Nesyri's 25th-minute strike. But Palmer rose to the occasion as he glanced home a cross from Rodri to pull City level after the hour mark. The match went to penalties and City clinched the title after Nemanja Gudelj failed to convert his kick.

There were scenes of jubilation among City players across the stadium after lifting their fourth trophy of 2023. The players went towards the stands to share the success with the fans, and each player was taking turns to hoist the trophy aloft. However, when it was Palmer's turn he prompted an unimpressed Ederson to keep pushing him back as he didn't feel he was doing the routine correctly.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer was the game-changer for Manchester City in the Super Cup and he looks to be remaining at the club despite reports that he would be loaned out, with West Ham linked. Indeed, he also showed his quality with a superb strike against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield after coming off the bench.

WHAT NEXT? Palmer will be hoping to play a more prominent role in the 2023-24 campaign after an impressive start. It does, however, remain to be seen if he keeps his place in the starting XI to face Newcastle United on Saturday.