How to watch today's Dynamo Kiev vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dynamo Kiev will host Lazio in their Europa League opener at the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday.

Lazio are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 Serie A defeat at the hands of Fiorentina and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways. Kiev have suffered only one defeat in their last five matches and will be confident of making the home advantage count.

How to watch Dynamo Kiev vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Dynamo Kiev vs Lazio kick-off time

Date: September 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Volksparkstadion

The match will be played at the Volksparkstadion on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Dynamo Kiev team news

For Dynamo, the experienced Andriy Yarmolenko will spearhead the attack alongside young forward Vladyslav Vanat.

Panama international Eduardo Guererro is likely to feature as a substitute.

There are no injury concerns in the camp.

Dynamo Kiev possible XI: Bushchan; Karavaev, Popov, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Brazhko, Shaparenko, Pikhalyonok; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Kabayev.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bushchan, Neshcheret, Morhun, Ihnatenko Defenders: Vivcharenko, Dyachuk, Popov, Karavayev, Malysh, Tymchyk, Ceballos, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Dubinchak Midfielders: Brazhko, Shepelyev, Voloshyn, Shaparenko, Rubchynskyi, Lonwijk, Andriyevskyi, Kabayev, Buyalskyi, Diallo, Tsarenko, Braharu, Pikhalyonok, Mykhaylenko, Peikrishvili Forwards: Yarmolenko, Vanat, Supryaha, Ponomarenko

Lazio team news

Marco Baroni faces major challenges in his attacking lineup. Over the summer Ciro Immobile left and now two of his key forwards are in a race against time to regain fitness.

Argentinian striker Taty Castellanos was forced off with a muscular problem during last Monday’s game, while Boulaye Dia, who netted in his first two starts, suffered an ankle injury over the weekend.

Lazio possible XI: Mandas; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Pedro, Zaccagni; Noslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto Defenders: Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Nolin, Isaksen, Tchaouna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2018 Dynamo Kiev 0-2 Lazio Europa League March 2018 Lazio 2-2 Dynamo Kiev Europa League

