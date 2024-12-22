+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premiership
team-logo
Tannadice Park
team-logo
Watch on Sky Sports
GOAL

How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PremiershipCelticDundee United vs CelticDundee United

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dundee United will take on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the Tannadice Park on Sunday.

Celtic beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final on penalties, and will be high on confidence going into this weekend's league fixture. They have an eight-point lead at the top of the league standings and have the chance to extend that as they have a game in hand over second-placed Rangers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time

crest
Premiership - Premiership
Tannadice Park

The match will be played at the Tannadice Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Dundee United are likely to miss only Craig Sibbald, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since October and is not expected to return until later this month.

They are fifth in the standings currently and will be hoping to cause a huge upset to climb up the standings.

Celtic team news

For Celtic, manager Brendan Rodgers enjoys nearly a full squad, with Odin Thiago Holm the sole absentee. Holm is recovering from a calf injury and is also anticipated to return later this month.

They are several changes expected in the lineup, following their League Cup win in the mid-week fixture against Rangers.

Form

DUU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

DUU

Last 5 matches

CEL

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement