How to watch today's Doncaster vs Crystal Palace FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Doncaster and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FA Cup fourth round nears its conclusion, with Crystal Palace making the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday, where League Two side Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to pull off a giant-killing act.

True to his approach of fielding strong lineups in knockout competitions, as seen during Palace’s EFL Cup campaign, Oliver Glasner named a formidable XI against Stockport County in the previous round. However, the 1-0 victory left much to be desired in terms of dominance.

On the other side, Doncaster boss Grant McCann will relish the chance to face off against familiar opposition, having spent three years in charge of Hull City between 2019 and 2022. His return to the dugout in Yorkshire came with a major upset in the third round, as he orchestrated Doncaster’s stunning victory over his former employers on January 12.

How to watch Doncaster vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Doncaster and Crystal Palace will be available to watch live on BBC platforms.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The FA Cup match between Doncaster and Crystal Palace will be played at The Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Monday, February 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Doncaster team news

As for Doncaster, they emerged from their trip to Chesterfield unscathed in terms of fresh injuries, though McCann may tinker with his lineup after that humbling defeat.

Billy Sharp, who just marked his 39th birthday on Wednesday, offers a seasoned alternative up front, but Joe Ironside’s late consolation goal last time out may be enough to keep the ex-Premier League striker on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace team news

Palace’s transfer deadline day swoop for Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell means the Blues loanee could make his debut for the Eagles on Monday—though Glasner has hinted it’s more likely to be from the bench.

The Palace boss is also hopeful that Chris Richards can shake off an illness in time to feature, while the seldom-seen Matheus Franca could be in the matchday squad. However, Eddie Nketiah remains a big doubt after twisting his ankle in training.

Veteran full-back Nathaniel Clyne is also in the same predicament due to a knock, while Eberechi Eze (foot), Chadi Riad (knee), and Cheick Doucoure (knee) have all been ruled out of the contest.

