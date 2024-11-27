How to watch today's Dinamo Zagreb vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On matchday five of the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb will host a Borussia Dortmund team grappling with inconsistency at Stadion Maksimir this Wednesday evening.

Dinamo Zagreb found themselves trailing against Slovan Bratislava within five minutes but responded swiftly to equalize by the 10th minute. By the 30-minute mark, they had turned the tide to lead 2-1. Under head coach Nenad Bjelica, Dinamo currently sit third in the Croatian league standings, amassing 25 points from 14 matches. They remain four points adrift of league leaders Hajduk Split as the season progresses.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin managed to alleviate some of the scrutiny surrounding his position with a commanding 4-0 victory over Freiburg in their most recent Bundesliga outing on November 23.

Dortmund opened their 2024-25 campaign in fine form, winning six of their first eight matches. However, inconsistency crept in, with BVB dropping five of their last nine games.

Currently, Dortmund occupy fifth place in the Bundesliga table with 19 points. Despite suffering four defeats in their first 11 matches, they remain just one point behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who hold the final Champions League qualification spot. It's worth noting that Dortmund have rediscovered some momentum, winning three of their last four fixtures. Their only setback during this stretch was a 3-1 loss to Mainz 05 on November 9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stadion Maksimir

The UEFA Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 27, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb team news

For Dinamo, defensive midfielder Josip Misic had to leave the pitch early against Rijeka on November 23 and is unlikely to feature on Wednesday. Fellow midfielder Petar Sucic remains sidelined until late December.

In Misic's absence, Lukas Kacavenda could line up in midfield alongside Maxime Bernauer and Martin Baturina. Upfront, Dinamo's attacking options are limited as forwards Bruno Petkovic and Juan Cordoba are ruled out. Manager Bjelica may opt for a front three of Dario Spikic, Sandro Kulenovic, and Marko Pjaca.

Borussia Dortmund team news

For Dortmund, attacker Karim Adeyemi is nearing recovery from a hamstring issue but is unlikely to make the squad. Striker Serhou Guirassy might return to action, albeit with a chance of starting on the bench. Should Guirassy miss out, Dortmund could rely on Julian Brandt, Donyell Malen, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, and Maximilian Beier to spearhead the attack.

In defense, the absence of Kjell Watjen and Niklas Sule due to injuries will likely see Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck form the central partnership. They are expected to be supported by a midfield duo of Felix Nmecha and Emre Can, providing defensive cover.

