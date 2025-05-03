How to watch today's Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, Spanish commentary, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid's campaign is fading fast, and Deportivo Alaves will smell blood as they hunt a vital victory to boost their survival bid in La Liga.

Once in the thick of the title scrap and chasing European glory, Diego Simeone's men have seen their season unravel since that bitter Champions League exit to Real Madrid, a shootout loss that still stings. Their domestic title hopes have since crumbled, with Barcelona now 10 points clear and the finish line approaching.

Though Atleti have won three of their last four, a toothless 1-0 loss away at Las Palmas last time out on the road showed their inconsistency away from the Metropolitano. Now they head to a desperate Alaves side, just two points above the drop and scrapping for every inch in the relegation dogfight.

The Basque outfit have found a bit of grit lately, losing just twice in their last eight, and will back themselves to keep climbing away from danger.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Mendizorroza

La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 1 pm BST on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 5 A. Abqar Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Deportivo Alaves team news

Abdel Abqar remains sidelined for the hosts, but otherwise, Luis Coudet's squad looks sharp. His bold double substitution at half-time against Real Sociedad, bringing in Ander Guevara and Tomas Conechny, paid off with a 1-0 win, and both may be rewarded with starts here.

Veteran striker Kike Garcia, with 12 goals to his name this term, will again lead the line and is Alaves' biggest threat in the final third.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. Antoine Griezmann was rested against Rayo Vallecano, but the Frenchman is likely to return to the starting XI, possibly at the expense of Alexander Sorloth, who did score in that match.

At the back, Jose Gimenez could be drafted in to shore things up, while Conor Gallagher, after netting last time out, should retain his spot on the flank.

