How to watch today's Denmark vs Spain Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Denmark and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain aims to secure first place in Group 4 of League A in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League as they travel to Denmark on Friday, promising a captivating showdown.

Denmark has performed reasonably well so far but must win at least one of their two remaining matches to lock in a spot in the competition's quarterfinals. With two wins, one draw, and one loss from their four Group 4 fixtures, Denmark sits in second place with seven points—three clear of third-placed Serbia and trailing group leaders Spain by the same margin.

Spain, meanwhile, has dominated this matchup historically, unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Denmark, including a narrow 1-0 victory in last month’s reverse fixture, where Martin Zubimendi struck the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

Luis de la Fuente's side tops Group 4 of League A with 10 points, having notched up three wins and one draw from four games, and they’ve already secured their passage to the quarterfinals.

How to watch Denmark vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Nations League A match between Denmark and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Youtube.

Denmark vs Spain kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Parken

The match will be played at the Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday, November 15, 2024, with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

Denmark's new head coach Bryan Riemer faces a series of tough calls regarding his lineup for this match, particularly in the attacking areas.

Rasmus Hojlund has managed only two goals for Manchester United this season, yet the 21-year-old boasts seven goals in 20 appearances for Denmark, and he is expected to lead the line, pushing Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen to the bench.

Hojlund's clubmate Christian Eriksen has returned from a recent injury and is likely to start, while talented wing-back Patrick Dorgu could earn just his fourth cap on the left flank.

In the engine room, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to partner with Morten Hjulmand, while Joachim Andersen, having displayed strong form with Fulham, may feature in a back three alongside Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Nelsson.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Dorgu; Eriksen, Hojlund, Gronbaek.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Hermansen, Rønnow Defenders: Sørensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson, Mæhle, Kristensen, Dorgu, Bah, Roerslev, Andersen Midfielders: Stage, Gronbaek, Eriksen, Bidstrup, Dreyer, Højbjerg, Hjulmand Forwards: Isaksen, Højlund, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Wind, Poulsen

Spain team news

For Spain, Pau Torres has withdrawn from the squad due to a muscular injury, joining key absentees Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal on the sidelines.

There were doubts about Alvaro Morata after he suffered a head injury during AC Milan training, but the captain should be ready to start, aiming to add to his tally of 37 international goals.

Nico Williams and Dani Olmo are also likely to start up front, with Pedro Porro slotting in at right-back. At left-back, Alex Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella are competing for a place, while Aitor Paredes, Marc Casado and Samu Omorodion are hoping to make their national team debuts on Friday.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Olmo, Pedri, N Williams; Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Remiro, Sánchez Defenders: Porro, Grimaldo, Vivian, Mingueza, Laporte, Cubarsí, Cucurella, Gómez, Paredes Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Riquelme, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Oyarzabal, García, Casado Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Zaragoza, Omorodion

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 13/10/24 Spain 1-0 Denmark UEFA Nations League 20/08/08 Denmark 0-3 Spain International Friendly Games 13/10/07 Denmark 1-3 Spain EURO, Qualification 25/03/07 Spain 2-1 Denmark EURO, Qualification 11/06/88 Denmark 2-3 Spain EURO

