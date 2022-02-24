Watch: De Jong dazzles against Napoli with stunning 25-yard strike

Frenkie de Jong produced a stunning 25-yard strike to put Barcelona 2-0 up against Napoli on Thursday night.

With the aggregate score locked at 1-1, Barca started fastest in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium as Jordi Alba opened the scoring after just eight minutes. De Jong doubled their advantage shortly after with a brilliant solo effort as he drove towards the box from midfield before curling an unstoppable shot past Alex Meret in the Napoli net.

Watch: De Jong's long-range effort against Napoli

FRENKIE DE JONG WITH A BEAUTY. 😍 pic.twitter.com/TmGtdtRXwN — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 24, 2022

Take a bow, Frenkie de Jong 😍



Could not have placed it better! A beautiful goal away to Napoli...



Very satisfying net noise as well 👌#UEL pic.twitter.com/jLj0q5Eozw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2022

