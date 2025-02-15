How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton are back in action just days after the dramatic conclusion to the Merseyside derby, as they make the trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Eagles have put together a solid campaign under Oliver Glasner, despite losing their talisman Michael Olise to Bayern Munich over the summer. Sitting on 30 points from 24 matches, Palace had a rough start to the season, managing just one win in their first 13 league outings. However, Glasner has steered them to stronger performances, particularly in cup competitions.

Palace reached the League Cup quarterfinals, edging past Aston Villa (2-1), QPR (2-1), and Norwich City (4-0) before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat at Arsenal. In the FA Cup, they have a Fifth Round clash with Millwall after seeing off Doncaster Rovers (2-0) and Stockport County (1-0).

Everton endured a similarly sluggish start but have begun to turn things around, largely thanks to a managerial shake-up. The Toffees parted ways with Sean Dyche and brought back David Moyes, marking an emotional homecoming for the Scotsman after more than a decade away.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Crystal Palace vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with kick-off at 5:30 pm GMT in the UK.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Palace have been hit with long-term injury setbacks, ruling out Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure for the rest of the season due to knee issues. Eddie Nketiah (ankle), Eberechi Eze (foot), and Ismaila Sarr (illness) are all doubts but could return soon. Meanwhile, Adam Wharton made his first start since October in last week's FA Cup win over Doncaster, playing an hour—an encouraging sign that he’s ready for a bigger role in Palace’s run-in. Ben Chilwell, who managed 45 minutes on his Palace debut, may need more time to build up match fitness after limited game time at Chelsea.

Everton team news

Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucouré, who was sent off for his fiery celebrations in front of the Liverpool supporters on Wednesday, sparking a post-match scuffle. The more pressing concern, however, is the injury to Iliman Ndiaye, whose knock in midweek looked ominous. No official diagnosis has been given, but early fears suggest it could be a serious setback.

In their absence, Carlos Alcaraz is in line for his full debut, while Jack Harrison should also come into the side. Both will be tasked with supporting Beto, who has found form at the right time, bagging three goals in his last two league appearances—including the opener in the derby.

